IIPE Visakhapatnam team wins Andhra Pradesh round of RBI quiz competition

The winning team members will take part in the zonal round of the competition

Published - October 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The team from the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, which emerged as the winner in the State-round of the national quiz competition, organised by the RBI in Vijayawada on Monday.

Three teams, from the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam, SPACES Degree College, Payakaraopeta, and Indian Institute Of Information Technology Design And Manufacturing, Kurnool, emerged as the first, second and third winners respectively in the State-level competition of RBI90Quiz.

The State-level contest, organised by the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) at Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada on October 28, Monday, saw participation of 166 students (83 teams) from across the State, said RBI Regional Director Basheer in a release.

RBI90Quiz is a nationwide general knowledge-based quiz competition for undergraduate students, being held as part of a series of events planned throughout the year to mark its 90th year of operations.

The online phase of the quiz was conducted from September 19 to 21. Based on the performance in the online phase, college teams were selected for participation in the State-level rounds. The three teams that won will receive cash reward of ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹1 lakh.

The winning team from Visakhapatnam, comprising Kritagya Sharma and Ujjwal Narayan, will now compete in the zonal round, which will take place between November 21 and December 4, 2024. The national final will be held in Mumbai in December 2024.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

