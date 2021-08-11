IIPE is yet to get entire allotted land under its control, says Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2021 17:52 IST

‘Institute is still functioning from the premises leased out by Andhra University’

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), an institute of national importance, is yet get the entire land allotted to it, under its control.

This was confirmed by Union Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, in Parliament on Wednesday. The Minister was referring to an unstarred question raised by YSR Congress MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

In a reply, Mr. Teli confirmed that the IIPE was still functioning from the premises leased out by Andhra University and is yet to move to its own campus.

He also said that the then State government had allotted 201.80 acres of land in February 2019, and thereafter 175.74 acres of land was handed over to the IIPE. The remainder of 26.06 acres of land is yet to be handed over to the IIPE due to a court case.

He also confirmed that the construction work for boundary wall around the land handed over to the IIPE is under way through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Referring to another question raised by the MP, the Minister stated that the ministry has approved a capital expenditure of ₹655.46 crore, of which ₹ 184.85 crore has been released.

So far, ₹51.50 crore has been spent by the IIPE on capital expenditure for creation of capital infrastructure at temporary campus and construction of compound wall at the permanent campus. The development of permanent campus is subject to the handing over of the remainder of the land, the Minister said.