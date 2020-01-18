Andhra Pradesh

IIMV celebrates Foundation Day

more-in

The sixth Foundation Day function of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam was celebrated at the institute here on Friday. Ameeta Chatterjee, Member, Board of Governors of the Institute, attended the event as chief guest and delivered the Foundation Day lecture. Sharing her thoughts on the factors that contribute to well-being, she spoke about the importance of purpose, social connect, financial security, community service and physical health. Earlier, Ms Chatterjee released the first edition of IIM (V)ibes, the quarterly News-Letter that IIM Visakhapatnam is bringing out. Chandrasekhar, Director of the Institute and Chandreie Mukherjee, Editor of the News-Letter, spoke on the occasion

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 1:21:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/iimv-celebrates-foundation-day/article30590046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY