IIMV celebrates Foundation Day

The sixth Foundation Day function of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam was celebrated at the institute here on Friday. Ameeta Chatterjee, Member, Board of Governors of the Institute, attended the event as chief guest and delivered the Foundation Day lecture. Sharing her thoughts on the factors that contribute to well-being, she spoke about the importance of purpose, social connect, financial security, community service and physical health. Earlier, Ms Chatterjee released the first edition of IIM (V)ibes, the quarterly News-Letter that IIM Visakhapatnam is bringing out. Chandrasekhar, Director of the Institute and Chandreie Mukherjee, Editor of the News-Letter, spoke on the occasion