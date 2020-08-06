IIM-V launches second round of Women Startup Programme

After the huge success of the first round of the woman startup programme (WSP), the IIM, Visakhapatnam, through its specialised entity of IIM Visakhapatnam Foundation for Incubation, Entrepreneurial Learning & Development (IIMV-FIELD), has launched the second round, in collaboration with the IIMB Innovations (IIMBI), a constituent of Nadathur S Raghavan Center for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) of the IIM, Bengaluru.

The programme will give select entrepreneurs an access to incubation facilities and knowledge resources; mentoring and hand-holding support; networking opportunities with industry and investors; and platforms to showcase technologies, products and services.

The IIMV-FIELD, in partnership with the IIMBI, is inviting applications for the Women Startup Programme, 2020.

Women entrepreneurs working in any sector are eligible to apply. The applicant should be a resident of India and should be above 18 years of age. She should be the founder or the co-founder of an idea or a venture.

Module details

The early-stage-idea startups (not more than 12 months old) will be shortlisted for the first phase of the programme. It commences with a five-week training through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), offered on the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

In the second and third phases, the selected entrepreneurs will undergo a two-month virtual launchpad programme followed by a six-month incubation programme designed by the NSRCEL and the IIMV-FIELD. They will present their products and prototypes, making pitch to a screening committee.

On successful completion of the programme, women entrepreneurs will have access to legal and compliance support extended to all NSRCEL and IIMV-FIELD alumni. They will become a part of the NSRCEL and IIM, Visakhapatnam ecosystem. They can connect with the fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts and academicians. They will also get the opportunity to pitch their products to investors. The performance and progress of the ventures will be monitored on a quarterly basis for a year.

Earlier, IIM-V had incubated and mentored 25 women entrepreneurs under the previous edition of the Women Startup Programme. The incubated startups had access to the various networking events, attended seminars, workshops and guest speaker sessions. They had the opportunity to present at various trade shows and exhibitions.The one-year incubation consisted of regular mentoring sessions where the entrepreneurs interacted with the faculty and alumni of the IIM-V, policy makers, industrialists and investors.

More information are available at https://iimvic.iimv.ac.in/ programs/wsp-2020. For application, intersted candidates can visit https://bit.ly/2E5eFYw or www.iimv.ac.in