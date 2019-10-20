IIM-V launches MBA course for executives

Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam on Saturday launched a two-year weekend post-graduate programme for experienced professionals (PGPEx) that will award the candidates an MBA degree.

The programme, based on the idea of ‘learn while you earn’, was inaguurated by Rajeev Kapoor, Member of the Board of Governors of the Institute.

Mr. Kapoor is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Ahmedabad and a 1983-batch IAS officer who recently retired as Union Secretary.

The first batch of 33 students represented blue-chip companies and high pedigree organisations.

Explaining the salient features of the programme, Prof. Chandrasekhar, Director of IIM-V, said the course would offer a judicious blend of hard skills and soft skills to enhance the intellectual, emotional and social coefficients of the participants. Insights from the programme would help them bridge hindsight with foresight, he stated.

The institute would provide a platform for knowledge exchange and experience-sharing for the cohort to excel academically, evolve emotionally, engage socially and emerge successfully, he said.

Congratulating the cohort, Mr. Kapoor urged the participants to make best use of the world-class intellectual resources and learning opportunities. He exhorted them to adjust to the demanding work and study schedules, with active cooperation and support of their families.

He said the MBA course helps participants to synthesise, see the big picture of organisations, identify challenges and find solutions. More often than not, finding the right problem was far more complex than finding a solution, he opined.

Prof. B. Srirangacharyulu, programme chair, explained how the MBA course was contemporary in content and current with context in terms of rigour and relevance.