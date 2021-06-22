IIM-V graduate writes a book on personal finance

Anuj Suneja with his book.

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 June 2021 22:55 IST

No one talks about money in the education system of our country, says Anuj

Anuj Suneja, who just passed out from IIM-Visakhapatnam, has authored a book by name ‘Casual Finance – A Millennial’s Guide to Personal Finance ’, which will be launched on Wednesday by Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle.

Mr. Anuj, who passed out with a degree in Applied Psychology from Delhi University and completed his MBA-Finance from IIM-Visakhapatnam, had written this book during his study in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, he said no one talks about money in the education system of our country, no school is teaching about managing money, saving taxes, and how to invest. “While all these are fundamental and indispensable life skills, there is no one place to learn these. Hence I decided to write a book that serves the purpose of a one-stop-shop for all the financial needs of millennials and Gen Z,” he said.

Writing a foreword for the book, Radhakrishnan Pillai, author of ‘Corporate Chanakya’ and Director of Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies (CIILS), University of Mumbai, has said, “It is a great book for beginners who want to understand the basics of finance. It is interesting to note that the world of finance has been evolving over generations, yet the principles of finance remain the same. In this book, Anuj covers up all that is needed to know about the world of wealth creation, investment, saving and retirement planning.”