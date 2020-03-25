IIM-V does well on placements, gets average package of ₹13.08 lakh

Living up to the expectation, the students of IIM-Visakhapatnam from 2018-20 batch have done phenomenally well in final placements by getting highest package of ₹27 lakh and an average for entire batch at ₹13.08 lakh.

Average top 10% of the batch secured ₹22 lakh and top quartile ₹18.67 lakh with the top half getting ₹15.73 lakh.

Held on a rolling basis, the placement season witnessed more than 75 companies participating in the process and making multiple offers.

IIM-V completed its final placements with a perfect century, yet again, for the graduating batch of its flagship PGP (MBA) program beating the seasonal headwinds and building on the successful record of the past, its Director M. Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Companies which took part in the placement included Amazon, Anand Rathi, BrowserStack, Crompton Greaves, Delhivery, Franklin Templeton,

GMR Group, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, KPMG, Mphasis, Mu Sigma, Raam Group, The Quarry, TVS Motors, Ultratech and WIPRO.

With 39%, IT/ITES continued to bet big on new talent, followed by BFSI (16%). The other sectors were education and technology (6%), infrastructure (6%), manufacturing (6%), logistics (5%), automobile (4%), conglomerate (3%), hospitality (3%), consulting (3%), luxury goods (2%); FMCG (2%), e-commerce (2%), pharmaceuticals (1%), media and advertising (1%).

Sales and marketing accounted for 40% in function-wise break-up followed by operations (17%), strategy (9%), finance (9%), consulting (8%) and analytics (7%).

The season also witnessed participation from companies from high-growth sectors like hospitality, infrastructure, luxury goods and e-commerce.

Prof. Chandrasekhar congratulated the student cohort for scaling new peaks in career goals and setting even higher standards in the extremely rewarding offers received. Deepika Gupta, Chairperson of the Career Development Services, said, “In the prevailing tough business environment and difficult times, where slowdown is widely anticipated and is being experienced, our students bucked the trend and achieved 100% results, a loud and clear manifestation of our recruiters’ continuing faith, trust and confidence in us.”

An elated Sooraj James, placement secretary, said that the students had proven their mettle, shattering the records of all the previous years.