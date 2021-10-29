IIM launches course for HPCL employees

Visakhapatnam

29 October 2021

‘Beginning of many collaborations to come’

A five-month long Professional Programme in Human Resource Management (PPHRM) for officers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) began at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) on October 28.

The programme aims to develop an overall understanding of the role of HRM in advancing the organisation’s strategy and to appreciate the changes in HRM practices with respect to the context of dynamic changes in the organisation. It will also provide exposure to participants in the tools and techniques adopted in HRM such as HR Analytics.

“It is important for an HR professional to inculcate the three basic components such as empathy, ethical governance and analytical skills to develop the right HR attitude,” Suresh Shetty, Executive Director-Employee Relations of HPCL, said while addressing the virtual gathering during the inaugural.

Speaking about the importance of culture in an organisation, Abhishek Datta, Executive Director, HR (HPCL), said, “Strategy may define directions, but culture will be the basic habitat for attaining any goal in an organization.”

He added that it was the just the beginning of the many collaborative initiatives that IIMV and HPCL would together embark on.

IIM-V Director Prof. M. Chandrasekhar spoke about the importance of empowering employees and the role of HR in an organisation. “Creativity and innovation come from empowering employees. Progressive organisations such as HPCL sustain their high performance because employees are productive and satisfied, and this is an important factor that has to be constantly nurtured and maintained,” he said.

The collaboration between HPCL and IIM-V comes as part of an MoU that they signed recently. K. Nagesh, GM, Visakh Refinery set the tone for the programme and the Programme Director Bisakha Majumdar explained the distinctive features of the custom-designed curriculum.

The programme would be held virtually, with the last phase dealing with project presentations being conducted on the campus.