Andhra Pradesh

IIITDM students watch a rare sight

The celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets as seen from Visakhapatnam on Monday.  

Students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, had a tryst with the celestial bodies Jupiter and Saturn when they came closest after 400 years on Monday.

A telescope of the Astronomy Club of the institution set up on its terrace turned out to be the centre of attraction with everyone eagerly waiting for the sun to set and technical assistant Jitender adjusted the telescope in the right angle for institute director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu to watch the Saturn rings and the bright Jupiter’s four moons.

Joy knew no bounds for all the students and staff as it was the first such experience for a majority of the students and faculty members.

Physics Department Head Devaraj Murali explained that the right side top -- the orange smaller celestial body was Saturn with its rings, while the one on the left side bottom was Jupiter visible with four of its moons.

Everyone was a bit tensed in the evening as the horizon was full of clouds, but with the sun set, the clouds also vanished.

The next such conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will be visible only 60 years from now.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 2:30:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/iiitdm-students-watch-a-rare-sight/article33389046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY