IIITDM students told to make the most of the era of innovation

September 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KURNOOL

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, the Chairman (Board of Governors) of IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Roorkee, has called upon the youth to make the most of the era of innovation and self-reliance

Delivering his address at the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM-Kurnool) on Saturday, he sought a fundamental change in the students’ perspective on innovation and entrepreneurship to unleash one’s potential in this unprecedented age of rapid technological advancements.

The founder chairman of Cyient Limited pointed to the rise of smart factories, thanks to the fourth industrial revolution, which required advanced automation and robotics to optimise manufacturing processes. “By leveraging IoT and real-time data analytics, smart factories can enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and improve overall productivity,” he observed. He said emerging technologies like 3D printing have revolutionised the manufacturing landscape, allowing for the creation of complex and customised objects with precision.

Dr. Reddy, a member of the board of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), lauded the institute for its interdisciplinary curriculum, which helped the students prepare for the real-world challenges of the 21st century.

IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu gave away the certificates to the graduating candidates.