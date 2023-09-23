HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

IIITDM students told to make the most of the era of innovation

September 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KURNOOL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and chief guest B.V.R. Mohan Reddy pose for a photograph with the graduating students at the Institute’s fifth convocation.

IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and chief guest B.V.R. Mohan Reddy pose for a photograph with the graduating students at the Institute’s fifth convocation. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM.U

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, the Chairman (Board of Governors) of IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Roorkee, has called upon the youth to make the most of the era of innovation and self-reliance

Delivering his address at the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM-Kurnool) on Saturday, he sought a fundamental change in the students’ perspective on innovation and entrepreneurship to unleash one’s potential in this unprecedented age of rapid technological advancements.

The founder chairman of Cyient Limited pointed to the rise of smart factories, thanks to the fourth industrial revolution, which required advanced automation and robotics to optimise manufacturing processes. “By leveraging IoT and real-time data analytics, smart factories can enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and improve overall productivity,” he observed. He said emerging technologies like 3D printing have revolutionised the manufacturing landscape, allowing for the creation of complex and customised objects with precision.

Dr. Reddy, a member of the board of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), lauded the institute for its interdisciplinary curriculum, which helped the students prepare for the real-world challenges of the 21st century.

IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu gave away the certificates to the graduating candidates.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.