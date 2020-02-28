IIITDM open day draws 700 students

Commemorating the National Science Day, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool held an open day on Friday. The event was attended by 700 students from 10 schools and six colleges in the city.

The director of the institute professor D.V.L.M. Somayajulu said the event was being organised to build scientific temper among the public.

H.A. Ranganath, the chairperson of IIITDM, stressed on the importance of women being part of the scientific community and motivated the girl students in the audience to take up science.

B. Ramakrishna, a senior scientist at DRDO, delivered a talk on armour technology. A senior scientist with ISRO, P. Chandrasekhar, spoke about remote sensing technology.

Jayakumar Venkatesan, CEO of Valles Marineris, spoke about human space flight programme.

Later, a workshop on Tesla coil, magnetic levitation, walking robots and 3D printing was held.

Astrophotography, quiz, puzzles and telescope sky gazing also formed part of the event.