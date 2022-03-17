IIITDM Kurnool to offer one-year PG certificate course for professionals

March 17, 2022 02:14 IST

Classes will be held online on weekends, according to release

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, will offer a year-long post graduate certificate programme in Digital Leadership in Smart Manufacturing (PGCDLSM) in association with IIM Visakhapatnam and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (Wipro 3D) Bengaluru for professionals with two to five years of experience.

Announcing this, the IIITDM in a release said that a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on March 4 at Bengaluru on Wipro 3D premises.

The classes will be held online on weekends by the IIITDM-K and IIM-V followed by a two-week internship at the Wipro 3D in Bengaluru towards the end of the programme. The Wipro will design the course as per the latest requirements of the industry, while IIM Visakhapatnam and IIITDM will impart classes.

The initiative contributes to realising the objectives of the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 that strongly encourages multi-disciplinary programmes and courses collaboratively among institutions, said the release.

The modalities of admission, date of commencement, course fee and other details are being worked out and will be announced soon, the release said.