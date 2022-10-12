Andhra Pradesh

IIITDM Kurnool students shine at national competition

A team of three B.Tech students from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool (IIITDM) won the national competition on Machine Learning (Facet: Interface competition) organised by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) recently.

In all, 450 teams from various colleges in the country participated in the three-round competition and the IIITDM team shared the top honours with a team from IIT Kharagpur.

The winning team from Kurnool college comprised 5th semester B. Tech. students Mohit Singh, Happy, and Jaimin Parag Patel of the Artificial Intelligence Data Science (AIDS) branch. 

They received a cash prize of Rs.5000, said IIITDM Kurnool Director DVLN Somayajulu.


