IIITDM inks pact with IIT-Madras on use of technology, internships

The department of computer science and engineering of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool kicked off a five-day workshop on Internet of Things (IoT) at the institute on Thursday.

The workshop consists of 14 expert lectures delivered by faculty members of IIITDM. The director of the institute D.V.L.S Somayajulu said that the objective of the workshop was to bring cutting edge technology to the reach of all.

D. Janakiram from IIT-Madras was the chief guest and Aloknath De, senior VP of Samsung Electronics, was the guest of honour.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was made between IIITDM and IIT-Madras on use of Cloud Moole and Machine Learning application. Further, the students of IIITDM Kurnool would also be able to pursue internships at IIT-Madras.

The institute made another agreement with Xtrans Solutions Pvt Limited to establish a centre to train the students of IIITDM for two years on IoT.

Later an IoT lab was inaugurated by the guests.