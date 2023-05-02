IIITDM inks pact with Agder University of Norway for faculty, student exchange

May 02, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - KURNOOL

The Agder University of Norway, a public university, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing–Kurnool (IIITDMK) on Monday.

It announced that a two-year Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation, and Computer Science Engineering would be launched this August.

The MoU facilitates student and faculty exchange, and joint research programmes, said IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu.

