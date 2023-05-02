HamberMenu
IIITDM inks pact with Agder University of Norway for faculty, student exchange

May 02, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
IIITDM, Kurnool Director DVLN Somayajulu and Director of Agder University Jorun Mona Skofteland Gislefass exchanging memorandum of understand for academic exchange programme in Kurnool on Monday.

IIITDM, Kurnool Director DVLN Somayajulu and Director of Agder University Jorun Mona Skofteland Gislefass exchanging memorandum of understand for academic exchange programme in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Agder University of Norway, a public university, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing–Kurnool (IIITDMK) on Monday.

It announced that a two-year Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation, and Computer Science Engineering would be launched this August.

The MoU facilitates student and faculty exchange, and joint research programmes, said IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu.

