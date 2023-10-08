IIIT students stage protest against ‘substandard’ food in RGUKT mess

October 08, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NUZVID

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT Campus, staged a dharna on the university premises on Saturday, alleging that poor-quality food was being served in the mess.

The protest was organised by about 500 students of third year engineering. They demanded that the IIIT management change the contractor of the mess and supply quality food.

Institute director G.V.R. Srinivas said he would inquire into the allegation and ensure supply of quality food to students. Following the assurance by Prof. Srinivas, the students called off the protest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-Nuzvid) E. Ashok Kumar Goud said police arranged security on the campus on learning about the protest. “The dharna, which went on for about an hour in the university ended peacefully,” the DSP told The Hindu.

