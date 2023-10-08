HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIIT students stage protest against ‘substandard’ food in RGUKT mess

October 08, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT Campus, staged a dharna on the university premises on Saturday, alleging that poor-quality food was being served in the mess.

The protest was organised by about 500 students of third year engineering. They demanded that the IIIT management change the contractor of the mess and supply quality food.

Institute director G.V.R. Srinivas said he would inquire into the allegation and ensure supply of quality food to students. Following the assurance by Prof. Srinivas, the students called off the protest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-Nuzvid) E. Ashok Kumar Goud said police arranged security on the campus on learning about the protest. “The dharna, which went on for about an hour in the university ended peacefully,” the DSP told The Hindu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.