Andhra Pradesh

IIIT student ends life

A 17-year-old student pursuing second year of the six-year integrated undergraduate programme at IIIT Nuzivd allegedly ended his life by hanging in his room on Thursday.

According to Nuzvid police, Tirupathi Paramesh, a native of Vizianagaram district, was found hanging in the afternoon by other students. Police, who inspected the spot upon receiving information, rushed Paramesh to nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are yet to arrive at a conclusion about the cause behind the extreme step taken by Paramesh.

His parents were informed about the incident and body will be handed over after post-mortem. Police booked a case under section 174 of CrPc and took up investigation. Those in distress can seek help by dialling 100.

