IIIT student ends life as father waits at gate to meet him

A third-year engineering student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT, Nuzvid) on Thursday committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building on the campus.

Meghavat Chand Naik, 21, of Pokkunuru village of the Chandarlapadu mandal in Krishna district, had taken the extreme step during the lunch hour even while his father was waiting at the security post to meet him. Nuzvid SI V. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that academic pressure could be one reason for the extreme step.

According to the police and institute’s Director V. Venkata Dasu, Mr. Chand Naik’s friends informed his father on Wednesday night about the change in his behaviour showing an indication of ‘psychological depression’. On Thursday, he did not attend the classes and returned to the hostel room for lunch.

“Mr. Chand Naik’s father Devijha had arrived at the campus during the lunch break and communicated to his son about his arrival over phone. Mr. Chand Naik jumped off the hostel building after asking his father to wait at the security post for some time,” said Mr. Venkata Dasu. In the presence of Mr. Devijha, Mr. Chand Naik was admitted to the Nuzvid government hospital and later shifted to a corporate hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Devijha said he was clueless about the reason. According Nuzvid IIIT authorities, Mr. Chand Naik had secured first class marks in the recent semester. Nuzvid DSP Srinivasa Rao said a case has been registered and investigation was on.