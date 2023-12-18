IIIT student drowns in Manginapudi beach, six others safe

December 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - NUZVID

A third-year engineering student, T. Akhil (21), drowned at sea in Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam on Sunday. He was a native of Nellore district.

Another student who tried to save Akhil was also got swept away by the tides, but the local fishermen saved him.

According to sources, seven students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Srikakulam campus (who were studying in Nuzvid IIIT), left the hostel after obtaining permission from the wardens on the pretext of purchasing medicines and fruits, around 7 p.m., on December 16 (Saturday).

They came to Vijayawada, travelled to Gudivada and reached Machilipatnam by Sunday. They went to Manginapudi beach, and while taking a bath, Akhil got swept away by the tides.

On observing the rough weather conditions, the remaining students came to the shore, said the IIIT officials.

RGUKT Chancellor, K.C. Reddy, Srikakulam campus Director, K.V.G.D. Balaji, Registrar Prof. Gopala Raju, Central Administrative Officer Bhanu Kiran, Central Dean Sravani, OSD Sudhakar Babu and the students paid tributes to Akhil on Monday.

The body was handed over to the family members, Prof. Balaji said.

The Krishna district police registered a case.

