IIIT Sri City’s M. Tech course gets Centre’s nod

11 June 2020 23:33 IST

The M.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning being offered by Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City has got the approval from the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

An institute of national importance, the IIIT, Sri City has launched the M.Tech programme to bridge the demand-supply gap and address the urgent need for talented scientists and engineers in the industry.

“The curriculum has been designed with the inputs from experts from academia and industry. This course has a strong emphasis on industrial projects involving state-of-the-art technology used in the industry,” said IIIT Director G. Kannabiran.

The course is expected to train the students in theory fundamentals and application of current technology as well.

The 64-credit curriculum has a core courses of artificial intelligence and machine learning and a few application areas including computer vision, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, robotic automatic among others, explained Mr. Kannabiran. More details pertaining to the course are available at www.iiits.ac.in.