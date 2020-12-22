IIIT Sri City invites students, graduates to share ideas

The Technology Business Incubator (TBI) – Gyan Circle Ventures, under the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Sri City, invites innovative ideas in areas like infrastructure development, smart manufacturing, agriculture, education, from students and graduates by leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, block chain, cyber physical systems, cyber security, Internet of Things, robotics and so on.

The national institute has been selected as a Group 2 centre (G2C) under TIDE 2.0 scheme of Central government’s MeitY Startup Hub programme with an initial funding for five years and inaugurated recently by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal.

According to IIIT Director G. Kannabiran, selected candidates admitted as Entrepreneurs-In-Residence (EiR) will get ₹4 lakh for developing and validating their idea at the campus, while the nascent startups will get up to ₹7 lakh as a grant. Applications received by January 19, 2021, will be considered for the next round of selection. Those interested can contact www.iiits.ac.in, gyancircle.ventures@iiits.in or 95503 80002 for more details, Dr. Kannabiran said in a release.