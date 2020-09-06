IIIT-Sri City introducesindustry-oriented Ph.D.

In a unique approach to add value to its Ph.D. programme, Indian Institute of Information Technology-Sri City(IIITS) has come forward to involve industry experts in multiple ways.
The national institute hopes to develop solutions to real-world problems through its full-time and part-time Ph.D. programmes, the process of admission for which has been completed.
According to IIITS Director G. Kannabiran, it is proposed to make the Ph.D. industry-relevant by systematically roping in industry experts in Ph.D. selection committee, doctoral committee, apart from making them co-guides and supervisors to scholars.
Internships
“The experts will be able to check the relevance of the research topic to the industry, judge the students’ potential and also improve the ‘industry quotient’ in the research. Their presence also brings in a sense of ownership, wherein the students can be made to take up the current problems faced by the industry,” Dr. Kannabiran explained. Similarly, the excelling students can also take up internship under the mentorship of the co-guides from the industry.
Rajendra Prasath, Faculty in-charge of academic programmes explained the significant changes made to the regulations of the part-time Ph.D. to infuse flexibility. Accordingly, residential requirements for part-time students are specified number of days intermittently based on the level of progress of the students, thus allowing more industry personnel to take up research.
