IIIT Sri City in Andhra Pradesh invites applications for startups

Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City (IIIT-S) has invited applications for the next cohort of startups under the categories such as ‘Entrepreneurs-in-Residence’ and ‘Startup Grants’.

The institute has established Gyan Circle Ventures (GCV), a technology business incubator, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the region with the support of MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), Government of India.

The Entrepreneurs-in-Residence is an individual/student start-up who is ready to develop and validate their idea into a proof of concept, for which GCV will extend support with a grant of up to ₹4 lakh. Similarly, the Startup Grants are nascent startups with a definite proof of concept, which can be considered eligible for the grant to create a minimum viable product and to advance the startup till ‘Go to market’ stage, for which a grant of up to ₹7 lakh is provided, says IIIT-S Director G. Kannabiran.

An information event will be held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus on February 19 to create awareness. Interested students or graduates who are keen on pursuing their entrepreneurship journey through their startup ideas can attend the information cum mentoring sessions. For registration, visit www.iiits.ac.in or call 7337327448.