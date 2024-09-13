ADVERTISEMENT

IIFT-Kakinada V-C welcomes IPM 2024-29 batch 

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

IIFT-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi with students of IPM batch 2024-29 at the campus on Friday.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi welcomed the students of Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) batch 2024-29 in the campus on Friday. The IIFT-Kakinada campus is now located on the JNTU-Kakinada campus.

Prof. Joshi compared the diversity within the batch to that of the cultural richness of India, noting that students from across the country bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives, creating a vibrant and multicultural environment. 

Dr. Rashmi Rastogi, IPM programme director, JNTU-Kakinada in-charge vice-chancellor Prof. K.V.S.G. Murali Krishna, ONGC-Kakinada executive director and asset manager Ratnesh Kumar interacted with the students during the concluding session of the orientation week on the campus.

