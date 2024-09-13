GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIFT-Kakinada V-C welcomes IPM 2024-29 batch 

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
IIFT-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi with students of IPM batch 2024-29 at the campus on Friday.

IIFT-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi with students of IPM batch 2024-29 at the campus on Friday.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi welcomed the students of Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) batch 2024-29 in the campus on Friday. The IIFT-Kakinada campus is now located on the JNTU-Kakinada campus.

Prof. Joshi compared the diversity within the batch to that of the cultural richness of India, noting that students from across the country bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives, creating a vibrant and multicultural environment. 

Dr. Rashmi Rastogi, IPM programme director, JNTU-Kakinada in-charge vice-chancellor Prof. K.V.S.G. Murali Krishna, ONGC-Kakinada executive director and asset manager Ratnesh Kumar interacted with the students during the concluding session of the orientation week on the campus.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.