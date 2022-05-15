IIFL-HFL aims at disbursing ₹7,200 cr. housing loan in A.P. and TS by 2025
It organises ‘Kutumb’ with theme of green and affordable housing
The India Infoline Home Finance Limited (IIFL - HFL) organised its flagship event ‘Kutumb’, with the theme ‘Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Urgent need for Green Affordable Housing’ in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Friday.
‘Kutumb’ is a knowledge ecosystem conceptualised by the IIFL Home Loans to promote green affordable housing in India. The event took place in a hybrid model in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vellore and Rajamahendravaram.
Priya Sunder (senior investment officer, ADB), Ashok B. Lall (principal architect, Ashok B. Lall Architects), S. Karthikeyan (principal counsellor, CII-IGBC) and Medapati Vishnuvardhan Reddy (CEO and Director, Tranquillo Holdings and Projects Private Limited) spoke on the occasion, according to a release.
With more than 85 branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the IIFL HFL disbursed loans of ₹2,448 crore in both the States —over ₹1,491 crore in Telangana and ₹956 crore in Andhra Pradesh), till March 31, 2022.
The company said that it targeted to disburse home loans amounting to more than ₹7,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹4,320 crore in A.P. and ₹2,880 crore in Telangana) by 2025. It has funded over 645 Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) units with loan disbursement of more than ₹12 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
The BLC, a Centrally sponsored scheme, aims at providing assistance up to ₹1.50 lakh per house to individual eligible families belonging to EWS categories to either construct new houses or expand existing houses on their own.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.