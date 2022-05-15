Andhra Pradesh

IIFL-HFL aims at disbursing ₹7,200 cr. housing loan in A.P. and TS by 2025

The India Infoline Home Finance Limited (IIFL - HFL) organised its flagship event ‘Kutumb’, with the theme ‘Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Urgent need for Green Affordable Housing’ in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Friday.

‘Kutumb’ is a knowledge ecosystem conceptualised by the IIFL Home Loans to promote green affordable housing in India. The event took place in a hybrid model in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vellore and Rajamahendravaram.

Priya Sunder (senior investment officer, ADB), Ashok B. Lall (principal architect, Ashok B. Lall Architects), S. Karthikeyan (principal counsellor, CII-IGBC) and Medapati Vishnuvardhan Reddy (CEO and Director, Tranquillo Holdings and Projects Private Limited) spoke on the occasion, according to a release.

With more than 85 branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the IIFL HFL disbursed loans of ₹2,448 crore in both the States —over ₹1,491 crore in Telangana and ₹956 crore in Andhra Pradesh), till March 31, 2022.

The company said that it targeted to disburse home loans amounting to more than ₹7,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹4,320 crore in A.P. and ₹2,880 crore in Telangana) by 2025. It has funded over 645 Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) units with loan disbursement of more than ₹12 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The BLC, a Centrally sponsored scheme, aims at providing assistance up to ₹1.50 lakh per house to individual eligible families belonging to EWS categories to either construct new houses or expand existing houses on their own.


