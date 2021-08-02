IGNOU term-end exams from August 3

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 August 2021 22:00 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is conducting its term-end examination from Tuesday (August 3). The examinations are being held exclusively for final-year/end semester students.

The university has established 766 examination centres, including 80 jail centres, across the country. The hall tickets are available on IGNOU website. The students, who are eligible for the June term-end examination, 2021 can download the hall tickets from the website. Visakhapatnam Regional Centre has also established seven examination centres across the region and made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations, according to Regional Director S. Raja Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear at the examination, even if they do not possess the Hall Ticket (examination intimation slips), if their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.

During the entire period of examinations, the centres will implement the social distancing and other norms as per the Union government guidelines in current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the students.

Students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain the social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own and that of their fellow students.

Students are advised to be in possession of a valid identity card, issued by the university/government, during the examination.

The students can contact IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction in the city or the study centres/exam centres concerned for assistance.