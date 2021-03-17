IGNOU extends last date for new admissions

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 March 2021 00:27 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of new admission applications for the January 2021 session till March 31, without late fee.

Admissions are open for all the diploma, PG diploma, graduation and post-graduation courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode. Admissions can be taken through a web link available on the IGNOU website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Admission facilities are available at all the active IGNOU study centres in five districts, according to IGNOU Regional Director S. Raja Rao. Fee exemption facility has been extended to the SC/ST candidates for select programmes. The list of programmes and guidelines are available on the IGNOU website. For more details, students can visit www.ignou.ac.in or send emails to the Visakhapatnam regional centre at rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in.