IGNOU extends last date for applications

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of fresh admission applications to April 15 for the January 2021 session, without any late fee.

Regional Director (I/C) G. Dharma Rao in a release on Thursday said that the university has issued a notification to this effect. Admissions are open for all the Diploma, PG Diploma, Graduation and Post-Graduation courses in ODL mode. Admissions can be taken through a web link available on the IGNOU website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

He also said that the list of programmes and other guidelines are given on the website. For more details, students can visit www.ignou.ac.in or contact the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre via email on rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in.