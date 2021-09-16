IGNOU announces MBA admission without entrance test

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions for MBA for the July 2021 session. This new MBA programme, designed by IGNOU, is approved by the AICTE and is of two years’ duration. The programme is designed by renowned management experts in tune with the latest industry requirements and practices, according to S. Raja Rao, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU Visakhapatnam Centre.

The courses are contemporary and designed for both fresh graduates as well as working personnel. Candidates who hold a Bachelor’s Degree, of minimum three years’ duration and with at least 50% marks (45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) are eligible for admission.

Admissions can be taken through the web link: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

There is no entrance test for admission into the MBA programme. The last date for admission is September 30, 2021. More details can be had from the IGNOU website. Candidates can also contact the IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction in MVP Colony.