IGMC under e-surveillance for I-Day

Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, the venue for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, will be under a thick security blanket, Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 police personnel from different wings will provide security at the stadium. Besides, police will monitor the situation through surveillance cameras and drones, Mr. Tirumala Rao said at a press conference held here on Wednesday. The commissioner, along with Collector A. Md. Imtiaz visited IGMC and reviewed arrangements for the celebrations, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and bureaucrats of various departments will participate.

Mani Kranthi case

Speaking on the brutal killing of Mani Kranthi reportedly by her husband P. Pradeep Kumar, Mr. Tirumala Rao said that the police and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are searching for the victim’s missing head.

“We have strong evidence and witnesses in the case. Investigating officers collected CCTV footage, as well as the statement of the accused and his call data records,” the city police chief said.

Asked on how police will prove the guilty of the accused without the head of the victim, Mr. Tirumala Rao said that the police will conduct DNA tests of the victim’s family members and follow other scientific methods to prove the accused’s guilt.

‘No negligence’

“In this case, there was no negligence of police. We acted swiftly on the complaints lodged against Pradeep Kumar by his wife. The Satyanarayanapuram police executed the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the accused a few days before the incident,” the Police Commissioner explained.

Police are investigating whether the accused conducted a recce before the murder, and if any other persons assisted the accused in committing the offence, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

“Instructions have been given to verify the phone call data of the accused as well as his family members and other suspects in the case. We are using nets to search for the missing head of the woman”, the Police Commissioner added.

Cow deaths

Regarding the investigation into the spate of cow deaths on August 9 at a city gosala, the Commissioner said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the incident.

“SIT is investigating the case from all angles, including negligence and conspiracy,” Mr. Tirumala Rao told the media.