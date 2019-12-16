IGMC Stadium to get facelift

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC), which has been a major sporting hub in the city for years, wears a dilapidated look due to lack of funds for its upkeep.

However, a facelift for the stadium is now round the corner with the State government deciding to sanction ₹2 crore for the renovation and refurbishment of the stadium which, on various occasions, has served a wide range of purposes apart from hosting sports events.

“It is high time that the State government pays attention to the dilapidated infrastructure in the stadium complex. Strewn with pebbles and uneven surfaces, it is not fit even for a practice sessions at the stadium,” said a hockey administrator who wished to remain anonymous.

The pitiable condition of the stadium is evident when one visits the stadium. The ground is uneven and filled with pebbles, the basketball ground on the premises lacks proper demarcations of the court and the rings. During the monsoon season, the stadium is filled with puddles, making it completely off limits for athletes to even practise there.

“Over the years, the ground has been used for various private and political meetings and events. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation must pay attention towards the upkeep of the grounds and not lease it out for exhibitions and events,” the administrator said.

VMC Superintendent Engineer-I J.V. Ramakrishna said that the corporation had sent proposals to the State government, requesting them to sanction funds for the restoration works in the stadium to improve its infrastructure.

“Using the sanctioned amount, the restoration of walking tracks and improvement of basketball, tennis, kabaddi and volleyball courts wiill be undertaken as well,” he said.