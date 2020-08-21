IG probes death of accused in mishap

ONGOLE

21 August 2020 22:37 IST

‘Action will be taken against police for negligence’

South Coast Zone Inspector General J. Prabhakar Rao on Friday conducted an inquiry into the death of a 23-year-old man, an accused in the case of a missing girl, while he was being brought from Hyderabad to Kandukur town in Prakasam district on Tuesday night.

Mr. Prabhakar, who conducted the inquiry along with Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, took a serious view of the incident.

The accused had allegedly eloped with a minor girl and was arrested after the girl’s family lodged a complaint.

Police said the accused died from injuries sustained in an accident that occurred at Miryalaguda and warned that stern action would be taken against police personnel for negligence. The IG asked police personnel in the district to be vigilant while transporting those taken into custody from one place to another.

Taking note of allegations of police interference in civil disputes, the IG stated that erring personnel would be hauled up.

Meanwhile, based on the recommendations of the SP after an inquiry by Ongole DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad, Ongole Taluka Circle Inspector K. Laxman was placed under suspension by the IG for interfering in civil disputes.

Observing the functioning of the video wall system at the District Command Control Centre, the IG appreciated Mr. Kaushal for using technology to crack crimes.