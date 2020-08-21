IG probes death of accused in mishap

South Coast Zone Inspector General J. Prabhakar Rao on Friday conducted an inquiry into the death of a 23-year-old man, an accused in the case of a missing girl, while he was being brought from Hyderabad to Kandukur town in Prakasam district on Tuesday night.
Mr. Prabhakar, who conducted the inquiry along with Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, took a serious view of the incident.
The accused had allegedly eloped with a minor girl and was arrested after the girl’s family lodged a complaint.
Police said the accused died from injuries sustained in an accident that occurred at Miryalaguda and warned that stern action would be taken against police personnel for negligence. The IG asked police personnel in the district to be vigilant while transporting those taken into custody from one place to another.
Taking note of allegations of police interference in civil disputes, the IG stated that erring personnel would be hauled up.
Meanwhile, based on the recommendations of the SP after an inquiry by Ongole DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad, Ongole Taluka Circle Inspector K. Laxman was placed under suspension by the IG for interfering in civil disputes.
Observing the functioning of the video wall system at the District Command Control Centre, the IG appreciated Mr. Kaushal for using technology to crack crimes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath