IG orders departmental inquiry into ‘preferential treatment’ to Borugadda Anil Kumar

The events came to light after a video clip went viral on social media on Saturday, in which police can be seen offering him a table, bed sheet and allowing him to sleep outside the lock up, but within the station

Published - November 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Guntur SP S. Satish Kumar addressing the media on Saturday.

Guntur SP S. Satish Kumar addressing the media on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAY KUMAR

Reacting to the reports alleging that accused Borugadda Anil Kumar received preferential treatment at a police station, the Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Mr. Sarvashresta Tripathi ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter on Saturday.

The alleged special privileges were provided to YouTuber Anil Kumar, who is now accused in several cases, at the Arundalpet police station in Guntur recently. The events came to light after a video clip went viral on social media on Saturday, in which the police seem to offer him a table, bed sheet and allowed him to sleep outside the lock up, but within the station.

Reacting to the allegations, the IG told The Hindu that he ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, adding that the report would come within 24 hours and he would take further action based on it.

With reference to the same allegations, the IG had suspended seven police personnel on November 6, in which they allegedly took him to a restaurant while shifting him to Rajahmundry Central Prison after Mangalagiri court denied bail and ordered 14 days judicial custody. Now, within three days after the suspension and departmental inquiry on the seven police personnel, this new video has come out into public domain. 

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar clarified that all detainees are treated equally under the law, with no exceptions or special privileges granted. The SP detailed the conditions of Anil Kumar’s detention.

Following his arrest and a medical examination at a government hospital, Anil Kumar reportedly suffered from gastric issues, respiratory conditions and a few other health concerns. Subsequently, when presented before the district court for a three-day police custody request, Anil Kumar brought these health issues to the court’s notice, which led to the judge ordering that he should be provided with the minimal facilities to rest. 

The SP said that they only provided Anil Kumar with the basic facilities, as instructed by the court, and not any special privileges. He said that, in law enforcement, everyone is treated equally and police have no bias. He emphasised that any allegations of luxury treatment are unfounded and warned against distorting facts.

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

