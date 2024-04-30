IG directs police to implement MCC strictly in Prakasam district

April 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sarvashresth Tripathi has directed the police officers to take measures for the strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Prakasam district. Mr. Tripathi, along with Superintendent of Police, Garud Sumit Sunil, has reviewed the cases booked, bind overs, arrests, seizure of cash, liquor and other valuables, after the MCC came into effect.

“The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at vital places, intensify patrolling, ensure visible patrolling and keep track on trouble mongers and those involved in election-related offences earlier,” the IGP said.

Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil directed the officers to visit all polling stations, verify beat patrolling in villages, prepare election management plan and arrange tight security at the booths, particularly at critical polling stations. The IGP has asked police personnel to step up vigil to check transportation of cash, smuggling of liquor, ganja and freebies.

