GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IG directs police to implement MCC strictly in Prakasam district

April 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Guntur IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi (left) and Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil, reviewing security for polls in Ongole on Tuesday.

Guntur IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi (left) and Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil, reviewing security for polls in Ongole on Tuesday.

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sarvashresth Tripathi has directed the police officers to take measures for the strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Prakasam district. Mr. Tripathi, along with Superintendent of Police, Garud Sumit Sunil, has reviewed the cases booked, bind overs, arrests, seizure of cash, liquor and other valuables, after the MCC came into effect.

“The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at vital places, intensify patrolling, ensure visible patrolling and keep track on trouble mongers and those involved in election-related offences earlier,” the IGP said.

Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil directed the officers to visit all polling stations, verify beat patrolling in villages, prepare election management plan and arrange tight security at the booths, particularly at critical polling stations. The IGP has asked police personnel to step up vigil to check transportation of cash, smuggling of liquor, ganja and freebies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.