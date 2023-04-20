HamberMenu
IFTU demands regularisation of contract services

The federation demands the rollback of the four labour codes introduced by the union government; termed them “anti-worker

April 20, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Members of the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) taking out a procession in Tirupati, marking the conclusion of their three-day national conference held in the town, on Wednesday.

Members of the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) taking out a procession in Tirupati, marking the conclusion of their three-day national conference held in the town, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) has reiterated its demand for the regularisation of the services of contract scheme workers such as those employed in midday meal, ASHA, Anganwadi etc., and those taken on outsourcing basis across the country.

After concluding its three-day national convention in Tirupati, the trade union body declared its new set of office-bearers on Wednesday, with Aparna (New Delhi) as the President, V.K. Patoli (Jharkhand), B. Pradeep (Telangana), P.Prasad (AP), Kulwinder Singh (Punjab) as Vice-Presidents, T. Srinivas (Telangana) as the General Secretary, besides many others in key positions.

The meeting has also resolved to demand the rollback of the four labour codes introduced by the union government and termed them “anti-worker”. They also reiterated their demand for the withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

General Secretary Mr. Srinivas told the media that the convention also demanded the formation of welfare boards for the unorganised sector workers such as motor, hamalis etc., and to provide livelihood security.

