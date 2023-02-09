ADVERTISEMENT

If prevented, Yuva Galam will turn into an invasion, says Lokesh

February 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP, on coming to power, will order a judicial inquiry into incidents of harassment of party cadres by erring police personnel, he says

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to desist from creating hurdles to his Yuva Galam walkathon, failing which “the walkathon will turn into an invasion.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was misusing the police intelligence system to spy on the Yuva Galam padayatra and prevent it, Mr. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting at Gangadhara Nellore on Thursday.

Mr. Lokesh said the police officers who were acting as per the diktats of the YSRCP government would be prosecuted when the TDP comes to power.

“The police should know that the TDP government would have to clear their pending medical bills. We would go for a judicial inquiry into the incidents of harassment of party cadres by erring police personnel,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, who represents the Gangadhara Nellore (SC) constituency in the Assembly, had “mortgaged the self-respect of Dalits” to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Backwardness, encroachment of government lands, land-grabbing, and brewing of illicit liquor and sand mafia are rampant in the constituency,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, and added that the name of Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had become synonymous with red sanders and sand smuggling.

Referring to the local problems, Mr. Lokesh promised that the TDP, on coming to power, would start Intermediate and degree colleges and an area hospital in the Gangadhara Nellore mandal headquarters, besides providing roads in the constituency.

Mr. Lokesh also said that the TDP, on coming to power, would merge the Vedurukuppam and Karveti Nagaram mandals of Chittoor district with the Tirupati district on public demand.

