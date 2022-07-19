IETE Tirupati gets new office-members
S. Jyothi, a professor at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), was named the new chairperson of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) for 2022-24. The other office-bearers are T. Ramashri (secretary), I. Suneetha (treasurer), B.V. Subba Rao (vice-chairman), and V. Adinarayana Reddy, S. Sateesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, V. Vijayakishore, D. Ajitha and S. Muni Ratnam (members).
IETE organised a workshop at SPMVV on ‘Entrepreneurship Vs Startups’ on Monday, with the objective of building a startup ecosystem in the higher educational institutes to create successful entrepreneurs. Akshita Bahuguna, founder-director of Future Icons, New Delhi, in her address, spoke on planning and initiation of startups.
As part of the lecture series organised by SPMVV Institution Innovation Council, Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna suggested the conduct of such programmes to improve the ‘innovation index’ of India, while Registrar D.M. Mamatha spoke on the need to encourage a startup culture among the student community.
