Andhra Pradesh

IETE Tirupati gets new office-members

S. Jyothi, a professor at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), was named the new chairperson of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) for 2022-24. The other office-bearers are T. Ramashri (secretary), I. Suneetha (treasurer), B.V. Subba Rao (vice-chairman), and V. Adinarayana Reddy, S. Sateesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, V. Vijayakishore, D. Ajitha and S. Muni Ratnam (members).

IETE organised a workshop at SPMVV on ‘Entrepreneurship Vs Startups’ on Monday, with the objective of building a startup ecosystem in the higher educational institutes to create successful entrepreneurs. Akshita Bahuguna, founder-director of Future Icons, New Delhi, in her address, spoke on planning and initiation of startups.

As part of the lecture series organised by SPMVV Institution Innovation Council, Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna suggested the conduct of such programmes to improve the ‘innovation index’ of India, while Registrar D.M. Mamatha spoke on the need to encourage a startup culture among the student community.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 7:51:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/iete-tirupati-gets-new-office-members/article65654786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY