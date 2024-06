Idols of Lord Krishna and his consort Radha in Sri Krishna temple at Ramavarappadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada were stolen on Friday night. The thieves also damaged a car parked on the temple premises. The Patamata police registered a case and launched an investigation based on a complaint from the temple management.

