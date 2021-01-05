‘Idols drama’ a ploy to divert attention from farmers’ stir: CPI

Desecration of idols at places of worship in the State is a ploy to divert public attention from the agitation of farmers in Delhi, alleged CPI national Secretary K. Narayana.
Mr. Narayana drove a tractor at the rally taken out by the party here on Monday to express solidarity to the farmers’ agitation.
“The drama being enacted by the ruling and opposition parties is aimed at keep the public attention away from the farmers’ protest. It a joint ploy to protect their vote bank,” he said.
The CPI leader accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the Leader of Opposition and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu of being ‘hand in glove with the BJP regime at the Centre to save themselves from the corruption cases.’
“The two leaders have merely expressed solidarity to the cause, but I demand them to come out in public and participate in the dharna if they are really serious about it,” dared Mr. Narayana.
The farmers would continue to protest until the ‘black laws’ were revoked, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath