Idol vandalised at Ramateertham temple

BJP organises protest seeking action against miscreants

An idol of Lord Rama atop the historic Ramateertham temple, located 12 km from Vizianagaram, was vandalised here on Tuesday, triggering tension in the area.

BJP leaders from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and representatives of Hindu organisations reached the temple and demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.

BJP leaders Reddi Pavani, Nadikuditi Eswara Rao and Teegala Haranath protested the incident and sought a high-level inquiry into the issue. Uttaradhana Sadhu Parishad leader Swami Srinivasananda alleged that there was no protection for Hindu temples.

Prayers are performed every day to the idol of Lord Rama, Lord Lakshmana and Goddess Sita on the hilltop temple, also along with the main temple located in Ramateertham village. Along with the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Vontimitta temple in Kadapa district, the government also celebrates the festival at the Ramateertham temple here

The police department has been on tenterhooks over the issue, ahead of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour scheduled in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.