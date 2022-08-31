Idol-making competition held at govt. degree college in Anantapur

A student making clay idols as part of their Eco Club activity in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of the Government Degree Arts College took part in on-the-spot clay Ganesha-making competition on Tuesday, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Members of the Eco Club at the college collected ‘patri’, made charts and wrote the medicinal property of each leaf and its uses and displayed them on the wall of the Drama Hall on the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

College Principal Diwakar Reddy appreciated the effort put in by the students and presented ₹516 to the winner, M. Manoj Kumar, a Biotechnology student, ₹316 to K. Shivakeshava (second prize), also a Biotech student, and ₹216 to the third prize winner M. Parvathi, an M.Sc. Botany II Year student.

Other participants too were given ₹100 each by the Eco Club as encouragement.

Botany Department Head E. Sridevi said bringing awareness among students will help protect the environment and stop the use of Plaster of Paris or plastics.