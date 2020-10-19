Idol immersion by police triggers row

Tension prevailed at Lakshmipuram in Chandarlapadu mandal in Krishna district on Monday when police immersed Durga Devi idol installed in the village.

Residents staged a protest alleging that the police forcibly immersed the idol without following any tradition.

According to the police, instructions had been given to the public not to install idols and celebrate Dasara festivities in open places in the wake of COVID-19. Devotees were requested to perform puja at homes as there was no permission to erect pandals and celebrate Navarathri Utsavams at public places.

However, a few residents put up the idol of Durga Devi in an open place performing pujas and distributing ‘prasadam’.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy said that a notice was served on the locals a couple of days ago to remove the idol. As there was no response, police along with some village elders, performed the immersion.

‘Situation under control’

Objecting to the police action, locals planned to install another idol and perform puja. However, police explained to the villagers about COVID-19 protocol and convinced them. The situation was peaceful in the village, the DSP said.