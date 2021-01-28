Identification of hypersensitive panchayats begins

366 panchayats in East Godavari to go to polls in first phase

The East Godavari district authorities began the exercise of identifying the hypersensitive gram panchayats in the district. As many as 366 gram panchayats out of 1,027 will go to polls in the first phase.

The police and revenue officials have been asked to confirm the number of hypersensitive panchayats in order to be able to conduct the polling peacefully with additional deployment of personnel including the polling staff.

At a meeting with the police and revenue officials, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy stated that the first phase of polling would be conducted in Kakinada and Peddapuram revenue divisions.

Control rooms set up

“Election control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate and special officers appointed to monitor the web casting, ballot boxes and training for the polling staff,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. District Panchayat Officer S. Nageswara Naik said the final list of sensitive and hypersensitive gram panchayats would be finalised within a few weeks to prepare an action plan for the conduct of the elections.” East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Shemushi Bajpayee and other officials were present.