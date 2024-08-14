Ideal time to settle issues on Polavaram project with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, says Kiran Kumar Reddy

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy on August 14 (Wednesday) said it was the ideal time for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to settle the issues pertaining to the Polavaram irrigation project with the neighboring States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has committed itself to completing the Polavaram irrigation project. The BJP is in power both in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, which have been raising objections on the construction of the project. Odisha had rejected the compensation, which was five times more than the entitlement, offered during my term as Chief Minister.”

The government had offered compensation for the land that would be submerged in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Naidu, who is also committed to completing the Polavaram project, should mount pressure on the Centre to clear the hurdles. The Centre too has the responsibility of ensuring the completion of the project that additionally irrigates more than 7.2 lakh acres,” said Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

He observed that Chhattisgarh and Odisha would also benefit if the project was commissioned. They would be entitled to fishing and irrigation rights in their areas, he added.

“The State BJP cadre will strive to get timely support from the Centre for the Polavaram irrigation project,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.