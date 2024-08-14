GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ideal time to settle issues on Polavaram project with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, says Kiran Kumar Reddy

With the BJP heading the governments at the Centre and in these States, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan need to mount pressure on the Union Government to clear the hurdles

Published - August 14, 2024 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Chhattisgarh and Odisha too stand to gain as they will be entitled to fishing and irrigation rights in their areas, says N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Chhattisgarh and Odisha too stand to gain as they will be entitled to fishing and irrigation rights in their areas, says N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy on August 14 (Wednesday) said it was the ideal time for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to settle the issues pertaining to the Polavaram irrigation project with the neighboring States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has committed itself to completing the Polavaram irrigation project. The BJP is in power both in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, which have been raising objections on the construction of the project. Odisha had rejected the compensation, which was five times more than the entitlement, offered during my term as Chief Minister.”

The government had offered compensation for the land that would be submerged in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“Mr. Naidu, who is also committed to completing the Polavaram project, should mount pressure on the Centre to clear the hurdles. The Centre too has the responsibility of ensuring the completion of the project that additionally irrigates more than 7.2 lakh acres,” said Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

He observed that Chhattisgarh and Odisha would also benefit if the project was commissioned. They would be entitled to fishing and irrigation rights in their areas, he added.

“The State BJP cadre will strive to get timely support from the Centre for the Polavaram irrigation project,” he said.

